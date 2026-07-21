IGP Tunji Disu Decorates Newly Promoted 13 AIGs , 17 CPs In Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, today formally decorated thirty (30) senior officers recently elevated to the ranks of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Commissioner of Police (CP). The ceremony, held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, marks the formal decoration of officers whose promotions reflect years of dedicated and meritorious service to the Nigeria Police Force.





In his remarks, IGP Disu congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as a call to step into higher responsibility within the Force. He acknowledged that, despite the demanding and often personally costly nature of police work, the officers had risen steadily through the ranks, recalling the birthdays, family celebrations, and other personal milestones many of them had missed in the line of duty. The IGP extended similar recognition to the families of the officers, commending their sacrifices and thanking them for standing by their loved ones throughout the course of their careers.





Charging the officers on the responsibilities that accompany their new ranks, IGP Disu urged them to lead with uncompromising integrity and humanity, stressing that officers who genuinely fight for the welfare of the men and women they command will, in turn, earn their loyalty and support. He further charged them to build public confidence in the Force through their conduct and decisions, to mentor the younger officers who look up to them, and to lead in a manner worthy of the hopes of that rising generation. The IGP urged the newly decorated officers to wear their ranks with humility as much as with pride, and reaffirmed that the institution remains committed to their welfare as they take on these new responsibilities.





The newly decorated Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) include: AIG Obono Nnaghe Itam; AIG Bassey Samuel Ewah; AIG Osagie John Agans-Irabor; AIG Monday Agbonika, psc, fdc; AIG Iyamah Daniel Edobor; AIG Isah Danladi Nda; AIG Akaninyene Ifebem Ezima, psc, mnips; AIG Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips; AIG Bello Rashid Afegbua, psc, mnips; AIG Hycenth Azuka Edozie, psc, mnips; AIG Haruna Alaba Yahaya, psc, mnips; AIG Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, mnips; and AIG Betty Enekpen Otimenyin.





Also decorated at the event were the newly elevated Commissioners of Police (CPs): CP Nelson Nwamanna; CP Bolanle Aremu Murtala; CP Danbaba Mohammed Labbo; CP Ajayi Oluyemi; CP Rita Oyintare Oki; CP Iya Umar Mohammed; CP Darma Nuhu Na'aliyu; CP Nurudeen A. Sabo; CP Tijani Murtala; CP Yakubu Mohammed; CP Ibrahim Lukunche Usman; CP Akingbade C. Adeyinka; CP Mohammed Hassan Ahmed; CP Samuel Erale Etaifo; CP Taiwo A. Adedeji; CP Ibrahim Umar D. Zungura; and CP Zainab Audu Pembi.





The event was graced by distinguished guests, including His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Dr Oyekachukwu Ibezim; Deputy National Woman Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajia Zainab Ibrahim; Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, representing the Governor of Jigawa State; Engr. Ken Ekwemigo, MFR, representing the Governor of Anambra State; His Royal Highness, Clement Ikolo; the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche; and Brigadier-General K.C. Uwa.





The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to the welfare, professional growth, and operational readiness of its officers at every level, as it continues to build a Force that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians for safety, integrity, and accountable policing.



