Oyo Schoolchildren Rescue: IGP Commends Injured Officers, Honours Slain Hero

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has honoured Inspector John Jerome Abena, who lost his life during the operation that led to the successful rescue of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, describing his death as the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Speaking while receiving police officers who participated in the operation, the IGP praised the courage, professionalism and resilience displayed by the rescue team, saying their commitment ensured the safe return of the abducted children despite the risks encountered during the mission.

Disu said the gathering was not merely to celebrate the success of the operation but also to pay the Force's final respects to Inspector Abena and to recognise the sacrifices made by every officer who took part in the mission.

According to him, policing remains one of the most demanding professions because officers willingly place themselves in danger daily to protect lives and property across the country.

"Police officers are human beings. Police officers have emotions. They feel it whenever a colleague dies. Everywhere in the world, it is known that officers who die in the line of duty should be celebrated and remembered. We must continue to honour them because they laid down their lives protecting the people," he said.





The IGP noted that every police officer deployed on patrol, stationed at checkpoints or engaged in special operations is carrying out a constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property, often at great personal risk.





He said the successful rescue operation came at a significant cost, revealing that, besides the death of Inspector John Jerome Abena, several other officers sustained injuries while confronting the criminals.





Disu commended the injured personnel for their bravery and sacrifice, assuring them that the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to their welfare and recovery.





"We will not leave them behind. Officers who sustained injuries during the operation are being taken care of. Our hospitals are open to them, and where additional medical care is required, we are paying to ensure they receive the best treatment possible," he said.





The police chief stressed that the Force has resolved that no officer who dies in active service will be forgotten, adding that the era when families of deceased personnel were neglected had come to an end.





"It will not be like in the past when officers died and nothing was heard about them. They are important to this nation, and we must let them know how important they are. We will continue to take care of the families of our fallen officers because their sacrifices can never be repaid," he stated.





Disu also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies for what he described as exceptional collaboration throughout the operation.





He disclosed that the rescue mission involved several rounds of strategic planning, intelligence gathering and joint operational meetings, including late-night deliberations, all of which contributed to the successful outcome.





According to him, the operation demonstrated the growing synergy among the nation's security agencies and reinforced their collective resolve to confront insecurity through intelligence-driven and coordinated operations.





"We held meetings upon meetings, including midnight meetings and deliberations. The synergy was top-notch. Everybody contributed personnel and expertise. We have all come to realise that we are serving one nation. No security agency is more important than another. We have made up our minds to continue working together, training together and fighting insecurity together," he said.





The IGP noted that the success recorded in the Oyo operation should serve as a reminder that security agencies achieve better results when they work together and share intelligence rather than operate in isolation.





He also appealed to Nigerians to actively support security agencies by volunteering timely and credible information, stressing that intelligence provided by members of the public remains one of the most effective weapons against criminality.





"Insecurity affects everybody. Security is everybody's business. If you see something, say something. Cooperate with security agencies because the life you save may even be your own," he appealed.





Disu thanked the officers who participated in the operation for their courage, discipline and professionalism, assuring them that their dedication had not gone unnoticed by the leadership of the Force.





He said while the successful rescue of the abducted schoolchildren brought relief to their families and the nation, the sacrifice of Inspector John Jerome Abena and the injuries sustained by other officers underscored the enormous risks security personnel face daily in protecting Nigerians.





The IGP assured the officers that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to prioritise their welfare, provide support for injured personnel, stand by the families of fallen officers and sustain collaboration with other security agencies to tackle insecurity across the country.







