Late Mary Habila’s Father Visits Police HQ , Petitions IGP, To Release Body Of His Daughter For Burial

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Tanko Habila, father of the late Miss Mary Habila, the nurse who died at the Ebonyi residence of the Minister of Works, on June 27, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), demanding the release of her remains for burial.

Mr Habila, who was accompanied by his wife, other family members and their lawyers, addressed the press shortly after submitting the petition at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, July 17. 

The father of the deceased who spoke through his lawyer, expressed sadness that almost two weeks after his daughter’s demise, the Ebonyi State Police Command had refused to release her body for burial.

According to him, the family was not interested in an autopsy and demand her body be released to them for burial.

“As we are standing here, somebody can fall and d!e. It has happened. All we want is her body to be buried.”



Meanwhile, the Minister has petitioned the Ebonyi state police command, demanding an autopsy be carried out. In a letter signed by his lawyer, Roy Nwaeze, Umahi asked the police not to release Habila’s body to her family until the post-mortem examination is completed, saying the process is necessary to establish the actual cause and circumstances of her de@th.

Late Habila, an employee of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, died on June 27 while attached to the minister’s medical team.

Her death has generated widespread public interest, with calls from several quarters for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال