Oyo Police Arrest 3 Suspected Railway Vandals, Recover Rail Tracks Worth ₦200m

byCKN NEWS -
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The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a railway vandalism syndicate and recovered stolen railway tracks valued at approximately ₦200 million during a major intelligence-led operation.

The suspects have been identified as Waheed Ayinde (54), Muhammed Sani (27), and Hassan Ibrahim (22).

According to the Police, operatives intercepted the suspects on July 14, 2026, in the Gambari, Orile-Igbon area of Oyo State, where they also recovered a large quantity of vandalized rail tracks and a HOWO truck (registration number CAL 972 XA) allegedly used to transport the stolen materials.

Police spokesperson DSP Olayinka Ayanlade said preliminary investigations indicate that the railway tracks were stolen from Niger State and were being transported to Lagos. The syndicate reportedly used Ogbomoso as a temporary storage location before attempting to move the stolen infrastructure to its final destination.

The operation followed credible intelligence provided by members of the public, enabling the Command Monitoring Unit to intercept the suspects before the stolen rail materials could be moved further.

The Police say investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, while efforts continue to protect critical national infrastructure from criminal activities.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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