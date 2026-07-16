Lagos NURTW Killing Minefield: Where Sorrow , Blood And Tears Reigns Supreme

NURTW: POWER TUSSLE; POLITICAL THUGGERY & DEATH

Why high-profile assassination cases involving union leaders in Lagos remain unresolved or under active manhunts?

Some Lagos state NURTW leaders died or faced violent attacks close to election seasons due to political rivalries and union conflicts, but there is no fixed rule or pattern that all leaders die before every general election because Transport union figures in Lagos often support major political parties and candidates during campaigns, which can make them targets during power struggles.

Violent clashes and targeted attacks occurred at various times, such as the recent one which happened on July 2026 killing of Lagos NURTW Organising Secretary Toba Ajiboye (Ijaya) and past incidents like the killing of Vice Chairman Samuel Kayode (Epo Kinkin) during a rally.

For instance:-

• Alhaji Saka Saula (frequently referenced in local accounts alongside names like Saka Salau), the former Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), he was assassinated on January 6, 2008.

That was few months after 2007 election after he was released from.detention in Abuja.

• Olayemi Matthew Eniola, also known as Esi Oluwo or Baba Esi, died on April 9, 2015. He was killed during a political clash and rally in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

• Rasaq Bello, popularly known as "Hamburger," died on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Hamburger was shot and killed during the local council primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was the Chairman of the Motorcycle Owners Association of Lagos State (and a prominent transport union executive), before his life was cut short.

• Samuel Kayode (Ekpo Kinkin), NURTW Vice-Chairman in Lagos was shot dead died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, during an All Progressives Congress (APC) political rally in the Agboju/Oriade area tied to local government election campaigns.

• Ismaila Azeez Ibrahim (Legacy) was stabbed and killed on January 8, 2019, during violent factional clashes at a major gubernatorial campaign flag-off event in Ikeja.

• Toba Ajiboye, known as Toba Ijaya, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. He passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds from an attack by unidentified gunmen.

The Organising Secretary of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on his vehicle, leaving it riddled with bullets.

He initially survived the shooting with injuries but succumbed to them two days later.

By :Edafe Oghenebrume