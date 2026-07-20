One Week After Assuming Office, UNIPORT VC Dissolves Students' Union, Suspends Union Activities

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Professor Chike Princewill, has dissolved the institution's Students' Union Government (SUG) and suspended all Students' Union activities, just one week after assuming office

According to a memorandum dated July 19, 2026, issued by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs, the dissolution takes immediate effect and remains in force until further notice.

The directive also orders all Students' Union executive members to immediately hand over all union property, official documents, financial records, keys, identification materials, and other items in their possession to the Dean of Student Affairs.

In addition, the affected officials have been directed to appear before a university investigative panel to account for their stewardship when invited.

The university warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract appropriate disciplinary action.