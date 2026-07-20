Alleged Nigerian Drug Lord Obase Prosper Arrested In India With ₦1.4bn Drugs

Obase Prosper, a 27-year-old Nigerian, was arrested in New Delhi, India, with 5.085 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at more than ₦1.4 billion.

Investigators have linked this case to an international romance scam targeting Indian citizens.





Prosper entered India on a medical visa but allegedly overstayed after it expired in 2023. His arrest occurred on Friday during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Delhi Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).





The STF indicated that Prosper was a prominent member of a Nigerian syndicate accused of executing sophisticated online romance scams by creating fake profiles on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, while pretending to be from the United States and the United Kingdom.





Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, stated that the syndicate members allegedly lured Indian men and women into online romantic relationships, only to deceive them with claims of sending expensive gifts, foreign currency, and other valuables to India.





Victims were reportedly persuaded to pay large sums for customs duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other fabricated charges before the promised packages could be released.





The investigation gained traction after a resident of Daliganj, Lucknow, reported being defrauded by a woman using the name "Doris William," who claimed to be from England.





Police reported that the victim lost nearly ₹6.8 million after making multiple payments for supposed customs clearance and taxes.





Investigators also recovered a forged Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) certificate allegedly used to convince the victim that the transactions were legitimate.





The Times of India reported that this complaint led to a case being registered at the Madiaon Police Station in Lucknow.





The STF noted that another Nigerian suspect, Uchenwa, had been arrested earlier in the same investigation in Delhi on May 15, 2026, while Prosper had remained at large until his recent arrest.





According to investigators, intelligence gathered during the efforts to apprehend Prosper revealed his alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking, prompting the STF to collaborate with the Narcotics Control Bureau for a coordinated raid.





During the operation, authorities seized 5.085 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at over ₹10 crore (around ₦1.4 billion), five mobile phones, and two passports.





Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the alleged transnational criminal network and identify other members involved in drug trafficking and cyber fraud.