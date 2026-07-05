NDLEA Nabs UK-bound Grandma With 13kg Cocaine Hidden In Plantain Peels

byCKN NEWS -
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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 67-year-old Nigerian-British woman, Mary Yetunde Barek, for attempting to smuggle 13 kilograms of cocaine concealed in fake plantain peels through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The UK-based caregiver was intercepted on Sunday, June 28, while preparing to board a Virgin Atlantic flight to London. NDLEA officers discovered 31 wraps of cocaine, weighing 13kg, expertly packaged to resemble fresh plantains. She reportedly admitted ownership of the illicit consignment.


Credit: NDLEA

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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