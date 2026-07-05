NDLEA Nabs UK-bound Grandma With 13kg Cocaine Hidden In Plantain Peels





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 67-year-old Nigerian-British woman, Mary Yetunde Barek, for attempting to smuggle 13 kilograms of cocaine concealed in fake plantain peels through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The UK-based caregiver was intercepted on Sunday, June 28, while preparing to board a Virgin Atlantic flight to London. NDLEA officers discovered 31 wraps of cocaine, weighing 13kg, expertly packaged to resemble fresh plantains. She reportedly admitted ownership of the illicit consignment.





Credit: NDLEA