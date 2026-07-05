Exclusive: Over 20 Security Agents Invaded My Parents Home In Search Of Me..Embattled DG Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew

byCKN NEWS -
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 The embattled Director General of Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew has raised an alarm over the invasion of his mother's house 

Prince Adeyemi who is involved in an imbroglio with the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila claimed the security agents numbering over 20 invaded his parents house in search of him

He did not disclose where the house was located or the security agents involved, he said the incident happened on Friday night 

Prince Adeyemi was accused by the Federal Government of setting up a fake government parastatal. 

Investigation so far has revealed that the agency received a budget allocation of over N1.3bn in the 2026 budget 

It also has an established office at the Federal Secretariat Abuja 

It also recruited over 300 Staff, which Prince Adeyemi was approved by the Presidency 

He also made other allegations against the person of the Chief of Staff

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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