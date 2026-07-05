Exclusive: Over 20 Security Agents Invaded My Parents Home In Search Of Me..Embattled DG Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew

The embattled Director General of Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew has raised an alarm over the invasion of his mother's house

Prince Adeyemi who is involved in an imbroglio with the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila claimed the security agents numbering over 20 invaded his parents house in search of him

He did not disclose where the house was located or the security agents involved, he said the incident happened on Friday night

Prince Adeyemi was accused by the Federal Government of setting up a fake government parastatal.

Investigation so far has revealed that the agency received a budget allocation of over N1.3bn in the 2026 budget

It also has an established office at the Federal Secretariat Abuja

It also recruited over 300 Staff, which Prince Adeyemi was approved by the Presidency

He also made other allegations against the person of the Chief of Staff