More Revelations On How Police Special Squad Arrested Fake DG Adeniyi Adeyemi





The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday arrested Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council.





The Personal Assistant to the Force Public Relations Officer, Aminu Koji, confirmed Adeyemi’s arrest in a terse statement to journalists.





Koji said Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team.





“We have just confirmed the arrest of Mr. Adeniyi Adeyemi by a team of the Intelligence Response Team in Osun State. Thank you,” Koji said.





The arrest was earlier seen in a video released , showing Adeyemi in police custody.





The police had filed the eight-count charge against Adeyemi on November 27, 2025, accusing him and two other suspects identified simply as Femi and Anu, who are said to be at large, of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation in connection with the operation of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, an organisation the Presidency has repeatedly said does not exist.





Inside Adeyemi’s arrest





Before he was eventually nabbed in Osun State it was gathered that Adeniyi had been trailed by a team from the Department of State Services for more than a week.





He was said to have switched off his mobile phones for about two days, making it difficult to locate him.





It was further learnt that the DSS team later retreated, as members of the police Intelligence Response Team led by CSP Moses Lohor, moved into the state and continued trailing Adeyemi.





Lohor previously served as the Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for the Osun State Police Command and had been involved in high-profile security operations and controversies.





A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said Adeyemi was arrested by the IRT Tuesday morning and informed Osun State Police Command Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, after the operation had been concluded.





“The arrest (of Adeyemi) took place on Tuesday morning by the IRT squad, who immediately moved him to Abuja. After he was arrested, he was taken to Ibadan and from there to Abuja,” our source said.





When contacted, Osun State Police Command spokesman, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the arrest but refused to give further information.



