20 Years Old Girl Commits Suicide After Repeated Rape By Asaba Based Content Creator

The Delta State Police Command has arrested Asaba-based content creator, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, 40, popularly known as “Odogwu of Asaaba,” over the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman, Favour Agbro, who police said later died after ingesting a toxic substance.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Wednesday that the arrest followed a petition alleging that on June 1, 2026, the deceased travelled to Asaba at the invitation of Ogbonna.

According to the police, the suspect had offered to provide financial support and train her in content creation through a programme he promoted on his social media platforms.

“Upon her arrival in Asaba, the suspect allegedly took her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her and subjected her to physical violence,” the statement said.

Edafe noted that the victim returned home “visibly distressed” and told her parents what had happened before recording a video recounting her experience and the emotional distress she suffered.

The police said she subsequently ingested a toxic substance and died despite efforts to save her life. Her video later went viral on social media.

The arrest comes days after Ogbonna was seen on Facebook trolling women who request cash gifts from male strangers without “returning the favour to please willing male givers,” a post that drew mixed reactions from his followers.

Upon receipt of the petition, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, directed the Area Command in Effurun to carry out an immediate investigation.

“The Command swiftly commenced investigation, leading to the arrest of Ifeanyi Ogbonna (Odogwu of Asaaba). During preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly made useful statements to the police, while further investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case,” the statement read.