Many Nigerians Earning N60,000 Are Better Off Than Those Living Abroad..Daniel Bwala

byCKN NEWS -
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Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communications, says many Nigerians who "japa" are facing a tough reality overseas.

Speaking on The Morayo Show, Bwala claimed that many degree holders in the UK now work in care homes, warehouses, and other jobs that don't match their qualifications.

According to him, despite earning around £2,600–£2,800 per month, most of the money goes to rent, bills, transport, internet, and food, leaving little to save.

"At the end of the day, what you are left with is not much. So you are forced to do two or three jobs," he said.

Bwala argued that someone earning ₦60,000 in Nigeria may actually have a better quality of life because they can rely on family support and have lower living expenses.

He also defended President Tinubu's social intervention policies, highlighting the 50% subsidy on dialysis in federal hospitals and free cesarean sections in public hospitals, adding that the government plans to expand healthcare support as resources improve.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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