EFCC Arraigns Ex Access Bank Staff For Alleged N294.5m Theft In Lagos

‎The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, July 9, 2026 arraigned a former staff of a new generation bank, Chinonso Akujobi, for an alleged N294,595,992 theft before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.





Chinonso is being prosecuted on a five-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N294.5m.





One of the charges reads:”That you, Chinonso Akujobi, sometime between January and December, 2025, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with a dishonest intent, and while under the employment of Access Bank Plc, stole and converted for your own use, by unauthorized payments from the general ledger of the bank to your Access Bank account number 0036668871 with the name Chinonso A., Uchechi A. and Florence A, the sum of N109,325,566.86(One Hundred and Nine Million Three Hundred and Twenty-five Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty-six Naira Eighty-six Kobo),thereby committed an offence stealing, contrary to Section 280 and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”





‎The defendant pleaded “not guilty“ to the charges when they were read to her .





‎In view of this, the prosecution counsel, S.M.Yabo, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed for the remand of the defendant in a Correctional centre.





Justice Ijelu, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 8, 2026 for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of trial.





The Judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi correctional Centre.