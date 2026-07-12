Man Apologises To Gov Soludo Over Fake News

A serial online fake news conveyor has apologised and retracted a story written about the Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo

Here is his retraction

PUBLIC APOLOGY AND FULL RETRACTION

My name is Ejike Ofoegbu Experience, the owner and publisher of Igbo Times Magazine and INews.

I wish to offer my deepest and most sincere apology to Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, his family, and the general public.

I publicly admit that the stories I published concerning Governor Soludo and his son were completely fake, false, fabricated, and untrue.

They did not come from Governor Soludo, his son, his family, or any official representative. They were not based on any verified facts or credible source, and they should never have been presented as news.

The false posts I published included:

“Breaking News: ‘I will arrest anyone who calls Ozo my son. He is not my son. I disowned him years ago, and he is no longer a member of the Soludo family.’”

* “Just In: I Don’t Take Advice From My Father. He Was a Drunkard Who Beat My Mom When I Was Young. His Treatment of My Mother Made Me Decide Never to Take Advice From Him — ‘Soludo’s Son’ Speaks Out.”

* “Breaking News: ‘I ordered Ozo from Temu. He is Chinese-made, not my son. Even at the hospital when he was born, I asked the doctor, ‘I hope you didn’t accidentally exchange my real son.’ Ozo is from Temu,’ Soludo jokingly told reporters.”

* “Breaking News: ‘They should organize a drinking competition between my father and Wike. I just want to see something. I’m willing to bet my life that my father would win. People don’t understand his drinking capacity.’ — Ozo.”

I state clearly and without reservation that every one of the statements above was fake. They should not be regarded as factual reports or genuine quotations. I take full responsibility for publishing them.

I also wish to acknowledge that the false posts listed above were not the only fabricated stories I published about Governor Soludo. Among other posts on Igbo Times Magazine and INews, I also published false and misleading stories involving Governor Soludo and Mr. Peter Obi, including claims that Mr. Peter Obi would defeat Governor Soludo in an election. Those stories were also completely false, were not based on any verified facts, and should never have been published.

I sincerely admit that I published such stories in pursuit of online traffic, audience engagement, and financial gain. I now realize that no amount of money or online attention can justify spreading false information or damaging another person’s reputation. I deeply regret my actions and accept full responsibility for everything I published.

I deeply regret the embarrassment, reputational harm, and misunderstanding these fabricated stories may have caused to Governor Soludo, his family, his associates, and members of the public.

To Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, I respectfully and humbly ask for your forgiveness. I sincerely apologize for my actions and for publishing information that was false.

I also apologize to the people of Anambra State, readers of Igbo Times Magazine and INews, and everyone who may have seen or shared these false publications. I am committed to correcting this mistake and ensuring that such an incident does not happen again.

This statement serves as my full and unconditional retraction of those publications. They were false, fabricated, and should be disregarded in their entirety.

Once again, I sincerely ask Governor Soludo, his family, and the general public to forgive me.

Signed

Ejike Ofoegbu Experience

Owner & Publisher, Igbo Times Magazine and INews