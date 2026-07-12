Airport Saga: Peter Obi Replies Festus Keyamo

TO THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF AVIATION, MR. FESTUS KEYAMO

Contrary to your account of events surrounding Mr. Peter Obi’s transit through the Abuja Airport on Saturday, July 4, it has become necessary to set the record straight.

Mr. Peter Obi does not have any police or civil defence personnel attached to him in Abuja, despite being entitled to VVIP protection by virtue of his status as a leading opposition figure in Nigeria. He certainly does not have a police officer serving as his driver. Your reference to a “police driver” appears to have been based on the assumption that he enjoys the level of security protection ordinarily accorded to someone of his standing. He does not.

Mr. Obi travels through multiple airports across Nigeria well over a dozen times every week. As someone who frequently travels with him, I have personally witnessed repeated instances of unusual discourtesy directed at him by some government personnel.

From your own account of events, it is evident that the incident Mr. Obi referred to during his interview occurred on a different date and at a different airport from the one referenced in your tweet.

However, let me address the incident you chose to publicise.

KEY CLARIFICATIONS

1. The incident you posted is entirely different from the one Mr. Peter Obi narrated in his interview. In that interview, he clearly stated: “I was there…” In the incident contained in your tweet, he was not present.

If we now have at least two separate incidents in which vehicles associated with Mr. Obi were clamped under questionable circumstances, does this not suggest a pattern of targeting an individual simply because of who he is?

2. The entire sequence of events you referenced, from arrival to the eventual clamping of the vehicle, lasted approximately five minutes.

At most airports around the world, including major international airports, a ten-minute drop-off window is generally considered acceptable. Where, then, did the claim of 30 minutes originate?

Do you not agree that half-truths can sometimes be more misleading than outright falsehoods?

3. Is it not a fact that several other vehicles were in the vicinity of Mr. Obi’s vehicle without attracting similar attention from airport officials? Indeed, some of those vehicles had been parked there long before Mr. Obi’s vehicle arrived, yet none was clamped.

4. I have personally been at the airport on several occasions when serving and former government officials arrived in large convoys, blocked access routes, and caused considerable inconvenience to the travelling public, without any agency of government taking similar action.

5. Under your watch, there have been other high-profile airport incidents, including:

The disruption involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole and airline staff.

The incident involving Mr. Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), a known associate of the President, who allegedly attempted to prevent an aircraft from departing.

You are undoubtedly aware of both incidents.

Where was this same enthusiasm to instigate public outrage and issue official condemnations? Was CCTV footage from those incidents also released, or was the CCTV system only activated when it involved Mr. Peter Obi?

6. Can the publication of CCTV footage detailing Mr. Peter Obi’s movements on your personal social media platform be considered a serious breach of his personal security?

Your footage established no wrongdoing. Instead, you further exposed the movements of a leading opposition figure whose security concerns are already significant.

Would you release equivalent CCTV footage of other presidential candidates of Mr. Obi’s standing who travel in private and presidential aircraft funded by taxpayers?

Should a leading presidential candidate not be accorded security protocols consistent with democratic best practices?

7. The tone of your tweet conveyed unusual hostility and contempt towards Mr. Peter Obi.

Are Nigerians to conclude that this treatment is politically motivated and reflective of a broader strategy to weaken a major opposition contender ahead of the next general election?

8. You further threatened to direct FAAN to take unspecified action against Mr. Obi.

Are you the accuser, the investigator, the judge, and the executioner in the same matter?

As Minister of Aviation, are you now positioning yourself as the law itself?

Mr Keyamo, are you the Law?

Conclusion

This issue goes far beyond a clamped vehicle. It concerns equal treatment under the law, the security of opposition figures, the neutrality of state institutions, and the standards expected in a constitutional democracy.

Nigerians deserve answers to these questions.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.





Idris Zekeri Jnr

Spokesperson, Peter Obi Media Office