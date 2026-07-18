Ghanaian Tiktoker Jailed For Claiming President Mahama ‘buried 32 cows’ To Secure 2024 Election Victory

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of publishing false news and engaging in offensive conduct.

Her prosecution followed the circulation of videos on social media in which she made defamatory claims that President John Dramani Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general election.

The videos prompted her arrest by the Ghana Police Service and subsequent prosecution.

During an earlier hearing, the court ordered that a pregnancy test be conducted before proceeding with the case.

Camilla Alhassan admitted to publishing videos in which she falsely alleged, without providing any evidence, that President Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to win election.

Reacting to the judgment, her lawyer, Kwadwo Gyamfi Bonsu, explained that the court dismissed the charge of electronic abuse after ruling that it lacked the jurisdiction to determine that particular offence.

He said the court, however, found Camilla guilty of offensive conduct and sentenced her to one year in prison.

According to the defence lawyer, a plea was made for a more lenient sentence, but the court held that the increasing incidence of similar offences warranted a custodial punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.