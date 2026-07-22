First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Donates ₦2bn To Revive Akwete Weaving Industry In Abia

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has pledged ₦2 billion to support the revitalisation of the historic Akwete weaving industry in Abia State, describing the centuries-old textile as a vital part of Nigeria's cultural heritage that deserves preservation and global recognition.

The donation was announced during her visit to Akwete community in Ukwa East Local Government Area, where she called on Nigerians to embrace locally made fabrics and support indigenous industries. She said the funds would be used to establish a modern weaving and research centre to improve production, preserve traditional skills, create jobs, and attract more young people to the craft.

Mrs. Tinubu also urged prominent Nigerians to promote Akwete fabric by wearing it at national and international events. She added that if President Bola Tinubu is re-elected in 2027, she would proudly wear an outfit made from Akwete fabric at the inauguration.

In appreciation of her support for the state's cultural heritage, the First Lady was conferred with the traditional title of "Ugo Nwanyi Abia". Governor Alex Otti described the intervention as a major boost to efforts to transform Akwete weaving into a globally competitive industry.