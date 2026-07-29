Court Remands Blogger Nnachi Idume Who Published Fake Story Against Senator Orji

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia has ordered the remand of blogger Nnachi Divine Mark Idume at the Afara Correctional Centre over the alleged publication and circulation of false information targeting former Abia State Governor, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji (T.A. Orji).

Idume was arraigned in Charge No. U/306C/2026 in a suit filed by the Commissioner of Police under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2025 (as amended).

According to the prosecution, the defendant published and circulated a viral social media report alleging that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered US$5 billion, purported pre-written election results, ₦1 trillion worth of gold necklaces, and more than 200 exotic vehicles during an alleged raid on Chief Orji’s residence in Umuahia.

The prosecution told the court that the publication was entirely false, unverified, and deliberately designed to mislead the public, generate online traffic, and damage the reputation of the former governor.

After hearing the matter, the court ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Afara Correctional Centre pending further proceedings and adjourned the case to August 27, 2026.

The case is regarded as one of the notable prosecutions under the Cybercrimes Act involving the alleged dissemination of false information through digital platforms. The legislation empowers law enforcement agencies to prosecute the deliberate spread of false or misleading online publications capable of causing reputational harm, inciting public disorder, or undermining public confidence in public institutions.

The matter is expected to resume before the Chief Magistrate Court on the adjourned date.