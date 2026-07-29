Fresh Graduate , Boyfriend Die In Collapsed Oko Poly Hostel

The bodies of Vivian Chinedum and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Stanley were recovered from the rubbles of the collapsed Elite 5-Star Hostel in Amaokpala, near the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The building, which had about 60 rooms, caved in on Sunday night, July 26, 2026.

Vivian, a baker, and Ifeanyi, a Moniepoint PoS machine distributor, popularly known as Don Cash, were both alumni of the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

It was gathered that the young couple were working hard to build a better future together.

According to friends, Ifeanyi had gone to visit Vivian at the hostel at about 10:45 p.m on that fateful day.

Tragically, what was meant to be another beautiful moment together became their last.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn the couple.

One Ganobi Precious Ifeanyichukwu, described Vivian and Ifeanyi as a very hard working and promising couple.



