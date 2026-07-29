Fresh Graduate , Boyfriend Die In Collapsed Oko Poly Hostel

byCKN NEWS -
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The bodies of Vivian Chinedum and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Stanley were recovered from the rubbles of the collapsed Elite 5-Star Hostel in Amaokpala, near the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

 

The building, which had about 60 rooms, caved in on Sunday night, July 26, 2026.

 

Vivian, a baker, and Ifeanyi, a Moniepoint PoS machine distributor, popularly known as Don Cash, were both alumni of the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

 

It was gathered that the young couple were working hard to build a better future together.

 

According to friends, Ifeanyi had gone to visit Vivian at the hostel at about 10:45 p.m on that fateful day. 

 

Tragically, what was meant to be another beautiful moment together became their last.

 

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn the couple. 

 

One Ganobi Precious Ifeanyichukwu, described Vivian and Ifeanyi as a very hard working and promising couple.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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