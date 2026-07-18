Andy Burnham To Take Over As UK Prime Minister On 20th July

byCKN NEWS -
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Andy Burnham has officially been elected as the new leader of the United Kingdom's governing Labour Party, paving the way for him to become the country's next Prime Minister on July 20. He succeeds Keir Starmer, who stepped down after mounting political pressure. 

Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, was the only candidate in the leadership race after securing overwhelming backing from Labour lawmakers. In his acceptance speech, he pledged to restore hope, unite the country, and shift more political power away from Westminster to the UK's regions. 


The 56-year-old, popularly known as the "King of the North," said his government would focus on economic renewal, regional development, and improving living standards while confronting the growing influence of the Reform UK party. 


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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