Andy Burnham To Take Over As UK Prime Minister On 20th July

Andy Burnham has officially been elected as the new leader of the United Kingdom's governing Labour Party, paving the way for him to become the country's next Prime Minister on July 20. He succeeds Keir Starmer, who stepped down after mounting political pressure.

Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, was the only candidate in the leadership race after securing overwhelming backing from Labour lawmakers. In his acceptance speech, he pledged to restore hope, unite the country, and shift more political power away from Westminster to the UK's regions.





The 56-year-old, popularly known as the "King of the North," said his government would focus on economic renewal, regional development, and improving living standards while confronting the growing influence of the Reform UK party.



