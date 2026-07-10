Air Peace Completes Evacuation Of 1,085 Nigerians From South Africa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 This is the post by Air Peace on the latest evacuation 

"With the safe return of 284 Nigerians yesterday, Phase 4 of our evacuation operation in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria has brought the total number of Nigerians safely repatriated from South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks to 1,085.

For us, this mission was more than a flight. It was a humanitarian commitment; driven by compassion, national pride, and an unwavering dedication to bringing our people safely home when it matters most."

The evacuation followed the notice given Black Africans to leave the apartheid enclave by the 30th of June 2026


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال