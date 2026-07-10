Air Peace Completes Evacuation Of 1,085 Nigerians From South Africa

This is the post by Air Peace on the latest evacuation

"With the safe return of 284 Nigerians yesterday, Phase 4 of our evacuation operation in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria has brought the total number of Nigerians safely repatriated from South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks to 1,085.

For us, this mission was more than a flight. It was a humanitarian commitment; driven by compassion, national pride, and an unwavering dedication to bringing our people safely home when it matters most."

The evacuation followed the notice given Black Africans to leave the apartheid enclave by the 30th of June 2026



