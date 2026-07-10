72 Year Old Man Dies In Delta Flood

byCKN NEWS -
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A 72-year-old man, Sunday Aimiyekagbon, has d!ed after he was swept away by floodwaters in Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred along Imudia Street, off Charles Street while he was returning home on his motorcycle on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

According to residents, the flood rose rapidly, making the road impassable. 


The elderly man was reportedly overwhelmed by the strong current, and despite efforts, his body was later recovered.


His son, Ambrose Aimiyekagbon, described the loss as heartbreaking and appealed for lasting solutions to the persistent flooding that affects many parts of Agbor. 


Other residents also called on the Delta State Government and Ika South Local Government Council to improve drainage infrastructure and address blocked waterways to help prevent similar tragedies.


The heartbreaking incident has renewed concerns over the recurring floods that continue to endanger lives and destroy property whenever heavy rains fall in Agbor.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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