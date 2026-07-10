72 Year Old Man Dies In Delta Flood

A 72-year-old man, Sunday Aimiyekagbon, has d!ed after he was swept away by floodwaters in Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred along Imudia Street, off Charles Street while he was returning home on his motorcycle on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

According to residents, the flood rose rapidly, making the road impassable.





The elderly man was reportedly overwhelmed by the strong current, and despite efforts, his body was later recovered.





His son, Ambrose Aimiyekagbon, described the loss as heartbreaking and appealed for lasting solutions to the persistent flooding that affects many parts of Agbor.





Other residents also called on the Delta State Government and Ika South Local Government Council to improve drainage infrastructure and address blocked waterways to help prevent similar tragedies.





The heartbreaking incident has renewed concerns over the recurring floods that continue to endanger lives and destroy property whenever heavy rains fall in Agbor.