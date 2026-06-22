Why Tinubu Should Consider Resignation Like UK PM ..Peter Obi





The Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Presidential Candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider resigning his position, having failed woefully in discharging most of his campaign promises. And having failed to improve the standard of living of the citizens.

Reacting to the announcement of the British Prime Minister’s resignation, which is not unconnected with the complaints of British citizens about their deteriorating standard of living under his watch, Obi, in a tweet he titled "owning up to Leadership Failures and Political Responsibility", advised Tinubu to emulate the British PM and save the country from the worsening economic situation.

Writing on his X handle, the 2023 Labour Party presidential flagbearer said, "This morning, I listened to the British Prime Minister’s speech announcing his planned resignation in July. As a keen observer of global politics, my primary interest lies in examining what successful nations do right and the structural factors that cause others to lag or struggle with governance and development.

"The Prime Minister’s planned resignation comes amid mounting public frustration over a stagnant economy, a worsening cost-of-living crisis, and a perceived failure to honour key campaign pledges.

"Looking inward in our dear country, we can recall our own situation. Before 2015, our President on several occasions championed the call for the then President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over economic hardship and insecurity affecting Nigerians. During the Chibok school kidnapping incident, he demanded the immediate resignation of President Jonathan, arguing that the government had failed in its most fundamental duty of protecting lives.

"During the 2023 election campaign, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made several promises, including improved electricity supply. He also challenged the electorate not to vote for him for a second term if he failed to deliver on those commitments—particularly in providing stable power, fighting corruption, and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

"At present, however, these conditions have worsened. Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many areas, including kidnappings, and economic hardship has deepened rather than eased. Similar concerns are reflected across other critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, transportation, and anti-corruption efforts, all of which have regressed. We are in the worst possible condition.

"I, therefore, join Nigerians of goodwill in calling for the resignation of the President over monumental failure in governance. Such a gesture would help enthrone a political culture rooted in accountability and responsibility, rather than further entrenching impunity. It would also send a powerful message that public office is a sacred trust, not an entitlement, and help build a society in which future leaders understand that failure carries consequences. Only by ending the culture of impunity can we secure a better future for the society our children will inherit in a New Nigeria that is possible"





*E-sign* .

Ibrahim Umar

POMR Spokesman

June 22, 2026.