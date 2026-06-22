Couple Paraded Naked For Killing Stepson

For days, the little boy was nowhere to be found. At first, people in the neighbourhood thought he might have been sent away or taken to stay with relatives. But as time passed and no one saw him again, suspicion began to grow.

Whenever neighbours asked his stepmother about the boy’s whereabouts, she reportedly acted as if she knew nothing, insisting that she had no idea where he was. Her response only deepened the fear that something terrible had happened.

Then came the shocking twist.

According to the story, the boy later appeared to someone in the area in a dream and revealed that he had been murdered by his step-parents. Disturbed by the revelation, the person quickly informed neighbours about the dream and what the boy had allegedly said.

The news spread fast, throwing the entire neighbourhood into panic and anger. Residents reportedly confronted the couple and refused to let the matter slide. Under pressure, the husband and wife allegedly broke down and confessed to the crime.

They were then said to have led the angry crowd to a shallow grave where the boy had been secretly buried. His body was exhumed, leaving the community in horror and disbelief.

In a heartbreaking and disturbing scene, the couple were paraded alongside the corpse of the child as they admitted that they killed him for money ritual purposes.





Sad