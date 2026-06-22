US Introduces $750 ( N1m) To Fast-track Visa Interviews For Applicants

The United States Department of State has introduced a new “premium” expedited service for B1/B2 visa applicants, allowing travellers to pay $750 ( about N1m at current rate ) for interview appointments scheduled within 10 business days.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register on June 9, 2026 and cited on Monday, the pilot programme will run from July 1 to December 31, 2026, and will only be available at selected embassies and consulates.

The department said the new service is designed as an optional add-on for applicants seeking faster interview slots, especially amid growing demand and long waiting periods across several US missions.

In its official rule, the State Department stated, “This temporary final rule is designed to collect information from select countries about the demand for a fee-based process to expedite a nonimmigrant visa interview appointment.”

It added that the programme is also aimed at improving efficiency in visa scheduling systems.

The US government clarified that the payment of the fee does not guarantee visa issuance or approval.

It stated,”An expedited visa appointment in no way guarantees visa issuance.”

Applicants will still be required to meet all standard eligibility requirements, including security vetting and consular interviews.

The State Department said the new system is a response to rising demand and long wait times in some countries, including Africa.

It noted that in Abuja, Nigeria, the average wait time for a B1/B2 visa interview is now about 11.5 months.

The rule explained, “At certain posts wait times exceed 12 months, making it difficult for some applicants to apply for visas for urgent or last-minute travel.”

Officials also linked the pilot to global events expected to increase travel demand, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Under the programme, applicants must first complete the standard visa application and schedule a regular appointment before opting for an earlier slot.

“If the applicant then wishes to schedule an earlier (expedited) appointment, he or she will so indicate, at which point, he or she will see the available expedited appointments within the next ten business days.”

Only selected posts will offer the service, and availability will be limited.

Applicants will also be required to pay the standard $185 visa fee in addition to the new $750 expedite charge.

The US government described the initiative as a cost-recovery pilot designed to test demand.

It stated, “This service will be offered as an optional premium addition to the standard NIV application fee.”

It also noted that,”This service will be offered at limited overseas posts… for the duration of the temporary final rule.”



