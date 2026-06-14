Two Arrested While Attempting To Drive Stolen Bus Across Border

Operatives attached to Idiroko Division of the Ogun State Police Command, led by CSP Adejuwon Ariyo, the Divisional Police Officer, have foiled a cross-border vehicle trafficking attempt and arrested two suspects, Seun Lawal ‘M’, aged 46 years, and Ademola Oriyomi ‘M’, aged 38 years, over a conspiracy involving a company driver and his guarantor to smuggle a 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus, earlier declared stolen from Lagos, into the Benin Republic for illegal disposal.

The operation was based on credible intelligence received at about 11:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026, indicating that the suspects had positioned the said vehicle at Babaloke area of Idiroko and were preparing to move it across the international border under false pretence.

Acting swiftly on the information, CSP Adejuwon Ariyo mobilised and led a surveillance team to the location, where operatives intercepted the suspects in the course of executing the cross-border movement. In a decisive tactical response, the operatives demobilised the vehicle by shooting one of its tyres, effectively immobilising it and preventing its escape across the border.

The prompt intervention led to the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of the stolen 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Seun Lawal, a driver, conspired with Ademola Oriyomi, his guarantor, to steal and sell the vehicle in the Benin Republic. The suspects admitted that the proceeds were intended to facilitate their relocation after the illegal transaction.

The suspects are currently in custody while investigation continues to uncover possible links to broader cross-border vehicle theft syndicates.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, psc, FCSS, MNIPR, commends the professionalism, vigilance, and tactical precision of CSP Adejuwon Ariyo and the operatives of Idiroko Division, whose intelligence-led response ensured the interception, demobilisation, and recovery of the stolen vehicle.

The CP reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to proactive policing, strengthened border security operations, and sustained efforts aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action within Ogun State and its border corridors.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

For emergencies and credible information, residents are advised to contact the Ogun State Police Command through: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111

Emergency Lines: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, 0708 497 2994







