Tinubu Extends Adewale Adeniyi’s Tenure As Customs CG By Another Six Months

President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenure of Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), for six months.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the president, said in a statement on Friday that Adeniyi’s first tenure extension granted in July 2025 ought to have expired on August 1, 2026.

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President Tinubu grants CGC Adeniyi a six-month tenure extension





President Tinubu has granted a final six-month tenure extension to the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.





As Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi's first tenure extension ought to have expired on August 1, 2026.





The six-month extension, which will expire in February 2027, is to enable him to consolidate the implementation of the National Single Window and ensure an orderly succession in the service.





During the transition period, Adeniyi, working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Board, will ensure the promotion of eligible officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs and the compulsory retirement of officers who have attained 60 years of age or have served 35 years.





Adeniyi joined the Customs Service after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University in the late 80s.





He rose through the ranks, becoming deputy comptroller in 2012, comptroller in 2017, assistant comptroller general in 2020, acting deputy comptroller-general in January 2023, before his appointment by President Tinubu in June 2023 as the Comptroller General.





Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information and Strategy)

June 19, 2026