Thai Police Arrest Australian Man After 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Suitcase

An Australian national has been taken into custody in Thailand following the grim discovery of a 17-year-old girl's body inside a suitcase abandoned near a railway track in the resort city of Pattaya.





According to media reports, the 46-year-old suspect was apprehended at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday while allegedly attempting to purchase a flight ticket to Perth. Investigators state that CCTV footage tracked the suspect transporting a large black suitcase on the back of a motorbike after leaving a condo with the victim hours earlier.





The suspect has denied all involvement. Police officials say they are awaiting post-mortem results before formally filing charges, which could include murder, child abduction, hiding a corpse, and abduction of a minor for sexual purposes.



