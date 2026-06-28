Thai Police Arrest Australian Man After 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Suitcase

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

An Australian national has been taken into custody in Thailand following the grim discovery of a 17-year-old girl's body inside a suitcase abandoned near a railway track in the resort city of Pattaya.


According to media reports, the 46-year-old suspect was apprehended at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday while allegedly attempting to purchase a flight ticket to Perth. Investigators state that CCTV footage tracked the suspect transporting a large black suitcase on the back of a motorbike after leaving a condo with the victim hours earlier.



The suspect has denied all involvement. Police officials say they are awaiting post-mortem results before formally filing charges, which could include murder, child abduction, hiding a corpse, and abduction of a minor for sexual purposes.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال