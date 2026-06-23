Police Arrests Three Suspects In Connection With Shooting Of Legislator In Ghana

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena, in connection with the shooting incident involving former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, on 21st June 2026.

The suspect reported himself to the Regional Police Headquarters on 22nd June 2026 and was subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to assist ongoing investigations into the incident.

A search conducted on his vehicle and at his residence at Kwabenya led to the retrieval of 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of 45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of 40 calibre ammunition, additional loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols; one of which is registered in his name.

Further investigations also led to the arrest of two additional suspects, Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, in connection with the case.

All the suspects are currently in Police custody assisting investigations and will be put before the court on 23rd June 2026.