OPC Chieftain, Two Others Abducted While Delivering ₦30m Ransom In Kwara State.

Confusion and concern have gripped Oko-Irese in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State following the abduction of an Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) chieftain, Comrade Bayo Fabiyi, and two other persons by Armed bandits

According to sources, Fabiyi was abducted alongside a driver and another associate while on a mission to deliver ransom and other items intended to secure the release of a previously kidnapped victim.

The team was said to be conveying about ₦30 million, five motorcycles, and three bags of rice when armed bandits ambushed them in the area.

Findings revealed that the ransom delivery was part of efforts to negotiate the release of a victim who had earlier been abducted in the same community.

However, sources close to the incident disclosed that the kidnapped victim may have already been k!!led by the abductors before the ransom team arrived, a development that was reportedly unknown to those sent on the mission.

The gunmen were said to have instructed the team to proceed into a forested area along the Kwara-Kogi axis before seizing them at gunpoint.

It was further gathered that the OPC chieftain had sought spiritual consultation before embarking on the journey and was warned against making the trip. Despite the warning, he proceeded with the mission.

A source familiar with the matter also claimed that the incident was not immediately reported to security agencies.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, while efforts to secure the release of the abducted persons are said to be ongoing.