Panic As Explosion Rocks Lagos Market , Police Reacts

Panic erupted early Monday morning at the Shoe Materials Market in Mushin, Lagos State, after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated under a parked vehicle, causing confusion and fear among traders and residents.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, the situation was quickly brought under control following the deployment of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operatives, who cordoned off the entire area to prevent further risk.

Authorities said the device was allegedly placed under the passenger side of a vehicle and exploded when the engine was started, triggering the blast that disrupted normal activities in the busy market.

A thorough sweep of the area was carried out afterward, and the police confirmed that no additional explosive devices were found, helping to ease tension among residents and traders.

One person sustained injuries in the explosion and was rushed to the hospital, where medical officials confirmed the victim is in stable condition.

The Baale of Oke Mushin, Mr. Tajudeen Faronbi, said he was alerted early and immediately contacted security agencies, which led to a rapid response from police operatives.

Security personnel have since been deployed around the market to maintain order, while forensic experts are examining remnants of the device as investigations continue into the source of the explosion.

The Lagos State Police Command has urged residents and traders to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring the public that Lagos remains secure while efforts continue to uncover those responsible.



