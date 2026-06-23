DSS Provides More Evidence Against El-Rufai In Court

The Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted key evidence presented by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the ongoing trial of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over allegations of phone tapping and breach of national security.

During proceedings, lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju, who appeared as the second prosecution witness, told the court that El-Rufai allegedly stated during a television interview that "we listened to the conversation of the NSA." Adeyanju said he was present during the interview and later repeated the details to DSS investigators.

The prosecution tendered several pieces of evidence, including a subpoena, a flash drive containing an interview involving Adeyanju, a certificate of compliance, and an official gazette. The court admitted the materials as exhibits without objection from the defence.





Under cross-examination, Adeyanju clarified that he did not hear El-Rufai specifically say he personally hacked the phone lines of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, but maintained that he heard him say, "we listened to the conversation of the NSA."





The case stems from statements allegedly made by El-Rufai during a television interview in which he claimed that information about plans to arrest him came from an intercepted conversation involving the National Security Adviser. The DSS subsequently launched an investigation and filed charges against the former governor, who has pleaded not guilty.





Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until June 23 for the continuation of trial as both the prosecution and defence prepare to present further evidence.



