Nurses Association Mourn Death Of Colleague Allegedly Murdered In Anambra

Anambra State Chapter Of National Association of Nigerian Student Nurses and Midwives Mourns Have reacted to the alleged murder of one of their colleague.

This was a statement issued by the association

“Good evening comrades,

It is with deep pain and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic death of one of our own Student nurse Chilaka Vivian an ND II student of College of Nursing Sciences Alor, which occurred today, 14th June 2026.

Reports surrounding the incident indicate that she was assaulted before her unfortunate death, while investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This painful incident has once again raised serious concerns about the safety and security of student nurses across our institutions. What happened in Imo State and now in Anambra State must never become a recurring story.

The lives of student nurses matter, and their safety must be treated as a priority at all times. Today, we the National Association of Nigerian Student Nurses and Midwives mourn the painful loss of our beloved sister and colleague. We stand in solidarity with her family, friends, classmates, and the entire nursing community during this difficult moment.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

Signed:

NANSNM Chairman, Anambra State

Comrade Afamuefuna Somtochukwu”