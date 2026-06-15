Oyo Kidnap: Gov Bala Mohammed Visits Makinde, Calls For Security Overhaul

byCKN NEWS -
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Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture following the abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo State.

Mohammed made the call during a visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan, where he sympathised with the government and people of the state over the kidnap incident in Oriire Local Government Area.

The Bauchi governor said Nigeria’s worsening insecurity reflects deeper problems linked to poor governance, poverty and weak collaboration between security agencies and citizens.

He urged authorities to urgently review the country’s security framework to improve intelligence gathering, coordination and response to threats across communities.

Mohammed also expressed confidence that the abducted victims would regain their freedom, while commending the Oyo State Government for ongoing efforts to secure their release.

He further advised Nigerians not to support criminal activities or serve as informants to criminals, stressing that citizens must also play their part in protecting their communities.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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