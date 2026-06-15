Oyo Kidnap: Gov Bala Mohammed Visits Makinde, Calls For Security Overhaul

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture following the abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo State.

Mohammed made the call during a visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan, where he sympathised with the government and people of the state over the kidnap incident in Oriire Local Government Area.

The Bauchi governor said Nigeria’s worsening insecurity reflects deeper problems linked to poor governance, poverty and weak collaboration between security agencies and citizens.

He urged authorities to urgently review the country’s security framework to improve intelligence gathering, coordination and response to threats across communities.

Mohammed also expressed confidence that the abducted victims would regain their freedom, while commending the Oyo State Government for ongoing efforts to secure their release.

He further advised Nigerians not to support criminal activities or serve as informants to criminals, stressing that citizens must also play their part in protecting their communities.



