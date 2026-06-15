NSCDC CG Audu Loses Wife

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Reports have it that the wife of the Comptroller of NSCDC Maryam Ahmed Audi is dead 

She died on Sunday from an undisclosed illness 

Someone close to the family made this post on his social media handle 

"Innalillahi Wa iInailaihin Raji'un from Allah we come and to him we shall all return Hajiya Maryam Ahmed Audi, wife of the NSCDC CG, has passed away. May Allah (SWT) forgive her, have mercy on her soul, and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

There have not been an official statement from the family 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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