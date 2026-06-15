NSCDC CG Audu Loses Wife

Reports have it that the wife of the Comptroller of NSCDC Maryam Ahmed Audi is dead

She died on Sunday from an undisclosed illness

Someone close to the family made this post on his social media handle

"Innalillahi Wa iInailaihin Raji'un from Allah we come and to him we shall all return Hajiya Maryam Ahmed Audi, wife of the NSCDC CG, has passed away. May Allah (SWT) forgive her, have mercy on her soul, and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

There have not been an official statement from the family