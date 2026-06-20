Nigerian Navy Arrests 13 Over Illegal Black Sand Mining In Bayelsa

byCKN NEWS -
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The Nigerian Navy has arrested 13 suspects for their alleged involvement in illegal mining of Black sand in Bayelsa State.

The operation, carried out by personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso, led to the interception of two wooden boats loaded with suspected illegally mined black sand at Lekeson and Liama communities in Brass Local Government Area.

Commanding Officer of FOB Formoso, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of the boats. 

He added that the suspects, the recovered black sand, and the two boats have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nembe Division for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Black sand is rich in valuable heavy minerals like ilmenite (titanium ore) and magnetite (iron ore). These deposits are primarily found in the coastal regions and river basins across the Niger Delta.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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