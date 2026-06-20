Nigerian Navy Arrests 13 Over Illegal Black Sand Mining In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 13 suspects for their alleged involvement in illegal mining of Black sand in Bayelsa State.

The operation, carried out by personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso, led to the interception of two wooden boats loaded with suspected illegally mined black sand at Lekeson and Liama communities in Brass Local Government Area.

Commanding Officer of FOB Formoso, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of the boats.

He added that the suspects, the recovered black sand, and the two boats have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nembe Division for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Black sand is rich in valuable heavy minerals like ilmenite (titanium ore) and magnetite (iron ore). These deposits are primarily found in the coastal regions and river basins across the Niger Delta.



