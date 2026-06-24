LPPC Suspends Mike Ozekhome As SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the suspension of Chief Mike Ozekhome from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The decision was taken at its 173rd general meeting held on June 23, 2026.

The committee explained that the action was taken pursuant to Paragraph 26(6) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and all Matters Pertaining to the Rank, pending the final determination of the disciplinary proceedings, presently before the Disciplinary and Ethics Sub-Committee of the LPPC and other proceedings.

In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria, and Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Kabir Akanbi, the suspension is intended to safeguard the integrity, dignity, and prestige of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, while due consideration is given to the matters under review.

“The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), at its 173rd General Meeting held on 23d June 2026, approved the suspension of Chief Mike Ozekhome from the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, Chief Mike Ozekhome shall refrain from parading himself, presenting himself, or otherwise holding himself out as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria pending the final determination of the disciplinary proceedings.

“The LPPC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics, integrity, and discipline within the legal profession and to ensuring that the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria continues to command public confidence and respect,” the statement added.