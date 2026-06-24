Police Kill Four Armed Gang In Anambra, Recovers Caches Of Arms

POLICE-LED JOINT SECURITY PATROL TEAM NEUTRALISES FOUR SUSPECTED ARMED GANG MEMBERS, RECOVERS GPMG, AK-47 RIFLES, IEDs, AND OTHER EXHIBITS IN ANAMBRA

The Police-led Joint Security Patrol Team, Aguata Sector, recorded a major operational success on the evening of 23rd June 2026 following an armed confrontation with a suspected secessionist armed gang along the Ogboji–Ajalli Road in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.





During the operation, security operatives neutralised four members of the armed gang and recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, and other incriminating items. Recovered exhibits include one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with 53 rounds of linked live ammunition, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, twenty-nine rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, thirteen rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, four undetonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Police camouflage uniforms and accessories, one white Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KJA 919 KH (Lagos), ten Android phones, two feature phones, one laptop computer, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine, two power banks, assorted charms, two live cartridges, ATM cards, a National Identification Card, and a Driver’s Licence belonging to identified individuals.





The operation was carried out during a visibility and confidence-building patrol following credible intelligence gathered over time concerning the movement of heavily armed suspected members of a secessionist armed group operating in the aforementioned Toyota Sienna vehicle.





Preliminary investigations indicate that other members of the gang fled into the surrounding bushes with varying degrees of gunshot injuries. Consequently, the Joint Security Team has intensified its operations in the area, including extensive combing and search efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover additional weapons and operational equipment.





The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment, in collaboration with other security agencies, to sustaining proactive, intelligence-led, and results-oriented operations against criminal elements that threaten the peace, safety, and security of residents across the State.





SP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer

Anambra State Police Command, Awka





24 June 2026