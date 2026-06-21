Kidnappers Release Abductees After Sunday Igboho’s Two-hour Ultimatum

Residents of Igboho in Oyo State were thrown into celebration after a kidnapped family, including a pregnant woman, her children and a sibling, were reportedly released following a two-hour ultimatum issued by Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

A video circulating on social media showed large crowds of residents singing, dancing and celebrating the return of the victims.

The development comes after Igboho had earlier issued a stern warning to suspected Fulani community leaders in the area over rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity.

In the earlier viral video, Igboho was seen addressing community representatives and traditional leaders, where he expressed anger over alleged killings and abductions in the area.

He accused some members of the Fulani community of kidnapping residents and referenced incidents involving a pregnant woman and ransom negotiations that reportedly turned deadly.

“The person who brought the ransom, you still killed him and spared only one person,” he said, while warning that such incidents must not repeat.

Igboho also issued a two-hour ultimatum for the release of other abducted victims, stressing that he had shown restraint following appeals from traditional rulers.

“I am Sunday Igboho. I am calm because my fathers asked me to be calm with you. Let this be the last time such a thing will happen,” he said.

He further warned that failure to comply would trigger decisive action, including threats of entering suspected hideouts linked to the kidnappings.

Following the ultimatum, videos from the community showed jubilant residents celebrating what was described as the release of the abducted family, though details surrounding the circumstances of their freedom remain unclear at the time of filing this report.



