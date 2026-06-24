IGP Bars Officers From Unauthorized Use Of Social Media

IGP bars officers from unauthorized use of TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms, threatens suspension and salary forfeiture for defaulters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has barred serving officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force from engaging in unauthorised social media activities, including creating videos, live streaming, posting skits, and monetising content on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other similar platforms while identifying themselves as police officers.

In a circular dated June 22 and signed by his Principal Staff Officer, the police boss warned that any officer found violating the directive must face severe disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension from duties, forfeiture of salary, demotion, dismissal from the Force, and possible criminal prosecution.

According to the document, the IGP expressed concern over the growing and most disturbing trend of police personnel creating social media content without official approval.

The circular in part reads, officers have been “producing and posting videos of themselves in police uniform on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms for entertainment, personal promotion, and financial gain, operating social media accounts under their real names or pseudonyms in ways capable of bringing the Nigeria Police Force into disrepute, publicly commenting on official police operations, disciplinary matters, internal affairs and national security issues without authorisationand aspiring to become full-time social media content creators while still serving in the Force and making statements and sharing opinions on sensitive issues that undermine public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.’

The circular reminded officers that their conduct is already governed by several laws that prohibit officers from making unauthorised public statements, granting interviews without approval, posting content in police uniform for non-official purposes, or engaging in online activities capable of embarrassing or compromising the Force.