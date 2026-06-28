FIFA World Cup : Full List And Fixtures For Round Of 32..Nine African Countries Qualify

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered a decisive phase with the confirmation of the Round of 32 fixtures following the conclusion of an action-packed group stage.

The expanded tournament, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches for the first time in the competition’s history, has already delivered memorable moments, surprise results and emerging contenders.

Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament kicked off on June 11, 2026, becoming the first World Cup to be staged across three nations.

Millions of football fans have flocked to venues across North America as teams battle for a place in the latter stages of the world’s biggest sporting event.





The knockout phase now raises the stakes considerably.

Unlike the group stage, there are no second chances, with winners progressing to the Round of 16 and losers immediately exiting the tournament.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to begin on July 4, while the competition will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.





World Cup trophy and Trionda, the AI powered official football of the 2026 World Cup

Several mouthwatering encounters headline the Round of 32, including Brazil against Japan, Netherlands versus Morocco, Portugal against Croatia, Belgium against Senegal and France against Sweden.

A release on the FIFA website on Sunday disclosed all these.

Nine out of 10 African nations booked their spots in this knockout phase.

The knockout stage also reflects Africa’s impressive showing at the tournament, with South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Cape Verde and Ghana all securing places in the last 32.

Here are the confirmed Round of 32 fixtures:



1. South Africa vs Canada — June 28, Los Angeles Stadium

2. Brazil vs Japan — June 29, Houston Stadium

3. Germany vs Paraguay — June 29, Boston Stadium

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4. Netherlands vs Morocco — June 29, Estadio Monterrey

5. Ivory Coast vs Norway — June 30, Dallas Stadium

6. France vs Sweden — June 30, New York New Jersey Stadium

7. Mexico vs Ecuador — June 30, Mexico City Stadium

8. England vs DR Congo — July 1, Atlanta Stadium

9. Belgium vs Senegal — July 1, Seattle Stadium

10. United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — July 1, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

11. Spain vs Austria — July 2, Los Angeles Stadium

12. Portugal vs Croatia — July 2, Toronto Stadium

13. Switzerland vs Algeria — July 2, BC Place, Vancouver

14. Australia vs Egypt — July 3, Dallas Stadium

15. Argentina vs Cape Verde — July 3, Miami Stadium

16. Colombia vs Ghana — July 3, Kansas City Stadium

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake and the dream of lifting football’s most coveted trophy still alive, the stage is set for a thrilling knockout phase as teams continue their quest for World Cup glory.



