Family Suspect Foul Play In The Alleged Murder Of Billionaire Lucky Adimike

Update on the Death of Chief Lucky Adimike

STATEMENT FROM THE ADIMIKE FAMILY ON THE DEATH OF OUR BROTHER, LUCKY

We, the Adimike family, are making this statement to explain what we currently know about the painful death of our brother, Lucky.





Since Lucky’s death, we have not said much publicly because the family is still in shock. Many of us have been crying and struggling to accept what happened. We are also taking care of our aged mother, whose health has been seriously affected by the sudden death of her son.





Our silence was not because we wanted to hide anything or mislead the public. We needed time to understand the situation and manage the information reaching the family.





We now believe that it is necessary to speak clearly, correct some wrong stories, and ask for a full and fair investigation.





How Lucky Was Found





Lucky died during the night leading into the early hours of Friday morning.





On Friday morning, Lucky’s driver came to the house and tried to call him, but Lucky did not answer his phone. The driver waited outside because he expected Lucky to come downstairs.





After some time, Lucky’s wife called the driver and asked him to enter the house and check on her husband.





The driver found this request unusual because he had worked for Lucky for a long time and had never entered Lucky’s private bedroom.





We were told that Lucky’s son and daughter had gone out for work. After some time, the son returned and saw the driver waiting outside. The son also asked the driver to enter the house and check on his father.





The driver was surprised by the request and refused to go inside alone. Lucky’s wife reportedly called again and asked him to enter the house. The driver then said that he would only go inside if the son went with him.





The driver and the son entered the house together.





According to the account given to the family, the son went to Lucky’s bedroom door and appeared to be trying the door handle without making a serious effort to open it. The son had earlier told the driver that his father did not normally lock his bedroom door.





However, the son later brought a key and appeared to be trying to open the door with it. The exact events surrounding the opening of the door are matters that should be properly explained to the investigators.





When the bedroom door was eventually opened, the driver saw Lucky lying dead in a pool of blood.





The driver screamed and raised the alarm. His scream attracted the attention of neighbours.





We were told that the son said his mother had instructed them to take Lucky to the hospital because Lucky had suffered from high blood pressure in the past. The driver refused and said that the police should be called because of the condition in which Lucky was found.





The son reportedly continued to say that his mother wanted Lucky taken to the hospital. When the neighbours arrived, they also advised that the police should be contacted.





After some time, the driver and the son left to report the matter. Instead of going directly to the Guzape Police Division, which covered the area where the incident happened, they went to the Asokoro Police Station.





The officers at Asokoro reportedly directed them to the Guzape Police Division. By the time they returned to the house, a neighbour had already contacted the police, and officers were at the property.





The police then began their investigation.





Information Given to Our Family





We were informed that there were no signs that anyone had forced their way into the house. No doors, windows, or locks were reported to have been broken.





Based on the gateman’s account and the CCTV footage reviewed by the police, we were also informed that there was no clear evidence that an unknown person entered the compound during the period in which Lucky was believed to have been killed.





We were told that a young woman, Miss Comfort Ajibade, visited the house at about midnight after returning from a club. Her presence and any information she may have should be properly examined by the investigators.





We were also informed that bloodstains were found inside Lucky’s private car.





According to the information given to the family, Lucky’s son drove the car out of the compound at about 2:30 a.m. and went to a club.





When the police reportedly visited the club, they were told that the son had been there that night and appeared untidy, tense, and unsettled. This is information reportedly received during the investigation and should be confirmed by the police and relevant witnesses.





The family was also informed that bloodstains found on the wall of the daughter’s bathroom matched Lucky’s blood.





We asked whether anyone entered or left the compound during the night. We were told that the police examined CCTV footage from a nearby property.





The footage reportedly showed Lucky’s son placing an object inside the car before asking the gateman to open the gate at about 2:30 a.m. The gateman was also said to have given a similar account.





The family understands that the son had not previously been allowed to drive that particular car. We therefore believe that the circumstances in which he drove it that night should be clearly explained.





These are serious matters, but we are not declaring anyone guilty.





It is the duty of the police to investigate the evidence and the duty of the court to decide whether any person committed an offence.





Members of our family went to identify Lucky’s body before the autopsy was carried out.





According to the autopsy findings communicated to us, Lucky had been hit several times on the head with a very heavy object. He also reportedly suffered sharp injuries around his neck and collarbone area.





The heavy blows broke his skull and caused fatal injuries.





We were told that the object used may have been an axe or another heavy object similar to an axe.





The report also mentioned injuries on Lucky’s chest and hand. These injuries may have been caused by a knife or another sharp object.





According to the information given to us, the main cause of Lucky’s death was the serious damage caused by the heavy blows to his head, together with the serious injury to his neck.





It was also believed that Lucky may have been attacked while he was asleep.





The estimated time of death was said to be between about 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Friday, 15 May 2026.





The autopsy findings communicated to our family did not state that Lucky died from gunshot wounds.





Anyone claiming that he died from gunshot wounds should provide supporting medical evidence, including evidence of bullets or bullet fragments, as well as confirmation from the police and medical authorities.





Questions That Need Honest Answers





We are worried about the different stories being told about Lucky’s death.





Some of these stories do not agree with the autopsy findings or with the information reportedly given to our family during the investigation.





We also want to understand why one of the first steps reportedly taken by Lucky’s wife at the police station was to bring lawyers to seek the release of the son, the daughter, and their friend, who had been detained for questioning.





Seeking legal representation is a person’s right. However, given the circumstances, the family believes that the actions and priorities of everyone involved should be openly explained.





We are also concerned6 about reports that Lucky’s wife entered the house after the police had sealed it as a crime scene and stopped people from entering.





It was alleged that she removed Lucky’s property documents from the bedroom where he was killed without permission from the police.





We want the police to establish whether this happened, what documents were removed, why they were removed, where they are now, and whether proper permission was given.





We were also shocked by voice messages and conversations reportedly involving Lucky’s wife and son. In one of the recordings, the son was allegedly heard telling his mother that he had rejected or denounced Lucky.





The complete recordings and their proper meaning should be examined by investigators. No conclusion should be reached from incomplete conversations.





The family was also deeply disturbed to learn that a birthday cake was taken to the police station for the son while he was being detained.





We understand that people react to grief in different ways. However, while Lucky’s death was still being investigated, many members of the family found the birthday celebration difficult to understand and deeply insensitive.





These events have caused the family to ask whether the person or persons responsible for Lucky’s death may have been known to him or may have had access to the house.





However, this remains a question for the police to answer through evidence. We will not declare anyone guilty before the investigation and the legal process are completed.





Our Appeal





Lucky was our brother, son, husband, father, relative, and friend.





Like every human being, he was not perfect. None of us is perfect. But Lucky did not deserve to die in such a painful and violent way.





No reasonable person would wish this kind of death on another human being, even an enemy.





We are asking everyone who knows anything about Lucky’s death to speak the truth and cooperate fully with the police.





We are also asking the police to carefully examine all available evidence, including:





* The full autopsy report

* The CCTV recordings

* The bloodstains found in the house and vehicle

* Telephone calls and messages

* The movement of people and vehicles

* Statements from the driver, gateman, neighbours, visitors, and everyone who was in the house

* The object reportedly placed inside Lucky’s car

* Lucky’s car and any evidence found inside it

* The documents reportedly removed from the house

* The voice messages and conversations connected to the case





We ask the public to join us in praying for the peaceful rest of Lucky’s soul and for justice as we go through this painful period.





Nobody should be declared guilty without proper evidence and a fair hearing.





At the same time, no evidence should be hidden, removed, destroyed, changed, or ignored.





We want to know what happened to Lucky on that painful night.





Our aged mother deserves to know the truth.





Our family deserves to know the truth.





Most importantly, Lucky deserves justice.





We call on members of the Adimike family, our town, Lucky’s friends, people of goodwill, and everyone whose life Lucky touched to stand with us.





Let us support the ongoing investigation, speak honestly, and allow the truth to come out.





We pray that the person or persons responsible for Lucky’s death will be identified and brought to justice according to the law.





Signed:

The Adimike Family