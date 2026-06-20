Court Sentences Mother, Sister of Late Terrorist Kingpin Battujo To 40 Years In Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced two women — the mother and sister of late terrorist kingpin Battujo — to 40 years imprisonment each over their involvement in terrorism-related activities.

The judgment was delivered on Friday after the court found them guilty following investigations and prosecution by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The convicted women were arrested in connection with alleged support roles in terrorist operations linked to the late kingpin.

Further details surrounding the trial and charges have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities.



