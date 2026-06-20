Court Sentences Mother, Sister of Late Terrorist Kingpin Battujo To 40 Years In Prison

byCKN NEWS -
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The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced two women — the mother and sister of late terrorist kingpin Battujo — to 40 years imprisonment each over their involvement in terrorism-related activities.

The judgment was delivered on Friday after the court found them guilty following investigations and prosecution by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The convicted women were arrested in connection with alleged support roles in terrorist operations linked to the late kingpin.

Further details surrounding the trial and charges have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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