Youth Corper Goes Missing In Abuja

FCT police command launch investigation as NYSC member goes missing after leaving work in Abuja

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have launched an investigation into the sudden disappearance of Miss Eunice Ameh, a serving NYSC member and lawyer.

Family sources say Ameh recently started working as a Sales Manager at a company in the Maitama area of the state and had resumed barely two weeks ago.

“She is the Sales Manager for the company and she just started two weeks ago. She was meant to partake in her last Community Development Service (CDS) as a corps member yesterday (Thursday) and would pass out soon afterwards,” a family source said.

She was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, after leaving the office towards the Life Camp area, where she resides. Concern grew after all attempts to reach her failed, as her mobile phones remained switched off.

Confirming the incident to LIB, the FCT police command’ spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said

‘’On the 7th of May, 2026, at approximately 6:30 PM, one Mr Zachariah reported at Maitama Police Division, Abuja, that a staff member of his organization, Ms Linda Ameh, left the office premises for home on the 6th of May, 2026, at about 5:40 PM and has not been seen since.

Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi PhD. fcai., ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

The Command further urges anyone with useful information that may assist the investigation or aid in locating her to promptly report to the nearest police station or contact the FCT Police Command through the commands Public Relations officer via: 07038979348.’’