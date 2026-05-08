Two Delta State Commissioners Resign

byCKN NEWS -
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Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Princess Pat Ajudua, to oversee the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development pending further directives.


The Governor also directed the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele, to supervise the Ministry of Youth Development with immediate effect.


The directives were contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu on Friday. 


According to Aniagwu, the development became necessary following the resignation of the former Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, Ms Orode Uduaghan, and the former Commissioner for Youth Development, Barr. ThankGod Harry Trakiriowei, who resigned to pursue their political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.


Aniagwu stated that the two former commissioners stepped down to contest for seats in the Delta State House of Assembly.


He said Governor Oborevwori appreciated the former commissioners for their patriotic service to the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.


The statement added that the new supervisory arrangements take immediate effect pending further announcements by the state government.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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