Two Delta State Commissioners Resign

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Princess Pat Ajudua, to oversee the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development pending further directives.





The Governor also directed the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele, to supervise the Ministry of Youth Development with immediate effect.





The directives were contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu on Friday.





According to Aniagwu, the development became necessary following the resignation of the former Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, Ms Orode Uduaghan, and the former Commissioner for Youth Development, Barr. ThankGod Harry Trakiriowei, who resigned to pursue their political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.





Aniagwu stated that the two former commissioners stepped down to contest for seats in the Delta State House of Assembly.





He said Governor Oborevwori appreciated the former commissioners for their patriotic service to the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.





The statement added that the new supervisory arrangements take immediate effect pending further announcements by the state government.