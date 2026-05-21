Woman Pregnant With Twins Killed By Driver Fleeing From VIO In Jos

byCKN NEWS -
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A heavily pregnant woman identified as Ruth Nen Maurice, has lost her life in a fatal accident caused by a reckless driver who was allegedly attempting to evade officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

The tragic incident that happened on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, according to eyewitnesses, occurred in the city center as the driver tried to maneuver his escape from the VIO operatives and knocked down the woman who was said to be due for delivery in a few weeks, as she stood by the roadside waiting for a vehicle to convey her to a hospital for an antenatal check-up.


Source :Plateaunewswatch

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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