Woman Pregnant With Twins Killed By Driver Fleeing From VIO In Jos

A heavily pregnant woman identified as Ruth Nen Maurice, has lost her life in a fatal accident caused by a reckless driver who was allegedly attempting to evade officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

The tragic incident that happened on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, according to eyewitnesses, occurred in the city center as the driver tried to maneuver his escape from the VIO operatives and knocked down the woman who was said to be due for delivery in a few weeks, as she stood by the roadside waiting for a vehicle to convey her to a hospital for an antenatal check-up.





Source :Plateaunewswatch