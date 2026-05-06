Wike Vows To Clear Jabi Lake ‘Shanties,’ Depite Female Pastor's Emotional Appeal

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered a crackdown on abandoned and poorly developed areas around Jabi Lake, describing the situation as an eyesore unbefitting of Nigeria’s capital city.

Wike’s directive comes amid a viral video in which a popular pastor appealed to the minister to “leave Jabi Lake for Nigerians,” warning against developments that could limit public access to the recreational hub. The cleric had described the lake as a shared heritage and relaxation spot, sparking widespread reactions online and concerns over possible commercialisation.

Addressing the issue during a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike dismissed what he termed emotional appeals by Pastor Stella Maku of Family Worship Centre Wuye Abuja, insisting that the administration’s actions were strictly guided by law and the Abuja master plan.

“They told us they would build something like what you see in Dubai a city walk, a proper entertainment centre. But what do you find there today? Shanties. Who will come and stay in such a place?” he queried.





The minister said portions of land around the lake, originally allocated for high-end projects, had been left undeveloped for years and taken over by makeshift structures.





“For 15 years, nothing happened. We cannot continue like that. If you are not ready to develop, we will take back the land and give it to those who are serious,” Wike declared.





He disclosed that the FCT Administration had already revoked some of the affected plots, stressing that Abuja would no longer tolerate speculative investors holding on to prime land without development.





“You must sign to develop within a given period. If you fail, the land returns to government. It is as simple as that,” he said.





Responding, Wike clarified that the measures were not aimed at taking the lake away from residents but at restoring order and ensuring proper development.





“We are not taking anything from the public. We are reclaiming land from those who failed to do what they were supposed to do or who converted it to unauthorised uses,” he said.





He also frowned at the misuse of designated land, citing a case where a recreational facility was converted into a place of worship without approval.





“You cannot take land meant for recreation and turn it into something else. That is not how a modern city operates. We will enforce compliance,” he warned.





The minister maintained that the goal is to improve the environment around Jabi Lake and align its development with global standards, while preserving its value as a public asset.