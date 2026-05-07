We Didn’t File Defamation Suit Against SERAP ..Our Operatives Sued In Personal Capacity....DSS





The Department of State Services (DSS) says it did not institute the defamation suit against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The secret police said the defamation suit was filed by two of its operatives who “felt the need to seek redress in their personal capacity”.

On Tuesday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court awarded N100 million in damages to DSS officials — Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele — against SERAP.

Yusuf Halilu, the presiding judge, also ordered the organisation to issue public apologies, pay N1 million in litigation costs, and a 10 percent annual post-judgement interest on the damages until fully paid.





The suit was filed by two DSS officials following statements issued by SERAP in September 2024 alleging that operatives of the secret police unlawfully entered its Abuja office.





Reacting to the judgement, SERAP described the ruling as unacceptable and a setback for civic freedoms.





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‘OUR OPERATIVES OBTAINED PERMISSION BEFORE FILING SUIT’





However, in a statement on Wednesday, Favour Dozie, DSS deputy director of public relations and strategic communications, said the two operatives obtained the approval of the director-general of the agency before approaching the court.





Dozie said the DSS has an obligation to protect its officials who carry out their duties in a lawful manner.





“The Service hereby reiterates that, the suit was not between DSS as an organisation and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP),” the statement reads.





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“Rather, it was a case filed by two of our operatives, who in the course of their lawful duty, felt defamed by SERAP, claiming that they, on September 9, 2024, unlawfully invaded their Abuja office and harassed their staff.





“An investigation into the claims by SERAP against the operatives was immediately initiated.





“Following the outcome of the investigation, the said operatives felt the need to seek redress in their personal capacity and subsequently sought and obtained the approval of the Director-General, State Services, to approach the Court. The Court granted their reliefs and awarded the sum of N100m to the duo. In addition, the Court ordered

“As an Agency, DSS has an obligation to protect its staff who carry out their duties in a lawful manner. At the same time, sanction erring operatives found to have breached the Nigerian laws and our extant regulations.

“We have demonstrated this time and again by prosecuting some of our staff for various offenses in competent courts.”



