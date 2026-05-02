Why We Arrested Content Creator Justice Crack...Army

CLARIFICATION ON THE ARREST OF JUSTICE MARK CHIDIEBERE (JUSTICE CRACK)

The attention of the Nigerian Army was drawn to the complaint made by some soldiers regarding their feeding and other matters relating to their welfare as posted on social media by a blogger/social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere (Justice Crack).

While the matter is being investigated for breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy and an attempt to misinform the public, preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system. An example was a chat bothering on subversion which Chidiebere had with the soldiers. It is important to state that a situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security.

Hence, Justice Chidiebere was picked by the Nigerian Army alongside the soldiers for investigation. While the soldiers remain in own custody, Chidiebere has been handed over to the relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to the rule of law and will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure justice is served. We will continue to act within the ambits of the law in safeguarding our sovereignty.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

2 May 2026



