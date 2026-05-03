Deputy House Of Reps Speaker's Wife Denies Authoring Damaging Post Against Her Husband

Wife of Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Benjamin Kanu has denied authoring any post degrading her husband

Her reaction

"OFFICIAL STATEMENT





It has been brought to my attention, through concerned friends, family, and professional associates, that certain malicious, vile, and entirely fabricated publications are currently being circulated across social media platforms, blogs, and tabloid outlets, falsely attributed to me.

I wish to state, unequivocally and without reservation, that I have never authored, uttered, or disseminated any such statements, whether publicly or privately, through any medium or channel.

The content in question is completely false, defamatory, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and damage my reputation.

I have been made aware of the specific individuals, platforms, and publishers responsible for originating and amplifying this false narrative.

Accordingly, I hereby demand the immediate retraction and complete removal of all such publications.

Those involved are given no more than NINE (9) hours from the time of this notice to retract and completely remove these false publications.

Failure to do so will result in decisive legal action being taken against all parties concerned, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

This matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness."

Dr. Ezinne C B Kalu